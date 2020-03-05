Lawmakers discuss bill adding 3.2% beer to liquor licenses

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – If you are wanting a healthier alcoholic drink with less calories, you may be in luck. A House committee heard a bill Thursday that would make cereal malt beverages more available.

These beverages, better known as 3.2% beer, are “having not more than 3.2% alcohol by weight produced by fermentation and not by distillation,” according to the Kansas Department of Revenue. Currently, establishments can only serve cereal malt beverages with a license separate from the traditional liquor license.

Geoff Gawdun, front house manager of 4 Guys Bar & Grill in Topeka, said attaining both licenses is too much of an inconvenience.

This has forced him to turn customers down if they request one of these beverages, which is happening more and more, according to Gawdun.

However, HB 2672 would add cereal malt beverages under an establishment’s regular liquor license.

“This way would also allow us to offer more for our customers… allow more selection and variety out here and improve their customer experience that we try to strive for,” Gawdun said.

This would also allow cities to serve cereal malt beverages at events.

“I think this is a good move because it allows people to go in and get less alcohol in their drink then if they didn’t have the license or weren’t allowed to do it, then they would have to get 6% beer,” said Rep. John Barker (R-Abilene), chair of the committee overseeing the bill.

The committee will discuss the bill next week and Barker said he anticipates they will pass it to the House floor.