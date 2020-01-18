Lawmakers prepping for abortion amendment showdown on Tuesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas lawmakers will debate next week on whether to allow voters to decide if women have a right to an abortion.

It was a quiet day at the Capitol on Friday, but a group of representatives spent their day collecting testimony from people wanting to voice their opinion.

“It’s the responsibility of all of us to get the word out,” said Overland Park Representative Brett Parker. “This is happening, you should make your voice heard if you have an opinion on it.”

People rushed to fill out what they have to say about the proposed amendment.

On Thursday, anti-abortion lawmakers and groups announced a plan to change the Kansas Constitution. It would reverse the last year’s Kansas Supreme Court ruling that says every woman has a right to an abortion.

On Tuesday, the legislature will hear public comment at a joint meeting. Five days after the proposal was announced.

Legislators have been receiving public comments and helping print the required 80 hard copies of each testimony for the committee next week.

“People should know that whenever there’s something that they care about, they are able to be a part of this process, I wish the rules made it easier for them, but if they need help with that, they should contact their legislators and make sure that this government is really working for them because that’s who it’s supposed to,” Parker said.

If that amendment passes out of committee, it would head to the full legislature, where it would need a two-thirds vote to pass, and then head to a statewide election which could happen as early as August.

If you still want your voice to be heard, you can turn in testimony up until Monday.