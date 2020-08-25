Lawmakers question KDHE Secretary about coronavirus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Lawmakers questioned the state’s top health expert about coronavirus at the Capitol on Tuesday.

Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Lee Norman spoke to lawmakers in the Special Committee on Kansas Emergency Management Act.

Legislators asked about health metrics, how data is being collected, reliability of tests and the state’s response.

Shawnee Senator Mike Thompson said the coronavirus numbers the state is presenting can scare Kansans. He said that the flu can be worse for kids.

Norman said he isn’t trying to frighten people, just give them real data.

“COVID-19 has blown by the worst influenza year, even has blown by H1N1 in 2009,” Norman said.

Norman said there are ways the state can improve. He wants to speed up test result times with commercial partners.

Norman also said as we head into flu season, he hopes new methods of testing will be available.

“These trivalent tests are coming out now on one swab, or one nasal swab, will do Influenza A, Influenza B, and COVID-19 at the same time, and that will allow it to differentiate,” Norman said. “This trivalent test I think will be a game changer.”

Norman also said he’s also monitoring development of a COVID-19 vaccine, which still sounds to be a ways off. After a lawmaker asked him if it would be mandatory for all Kansans, Norman said he didn’t have any indication that the state would require it.

“To be honest with you, barely given that a moment’s thought,” he said.