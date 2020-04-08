Lawmakers reverse Gov. Kelly’s executive order limiting religious gatherings, funerals

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Legislative Coordinating Council on Wednesday reversed an executive order issued by Gov. Laura Kelly limiting religious gatherings and funerals.

The executive order was issued Tuesday after Gov. Kelly said multiple coronavirus cases in Kansas are tied to religious gatherings.

The council, consisting of five Republican and two Democratic leaders, said on Wednesday this executive order “goes too far in singling out one entity and limiting the free exercise of religion.” They added that there isn’t any current data to indicate the need for this level of prohibition.

“Faith leaders accept a tremendous responsibility to look out for those who look to them for guidance,” said Speaker of the House Ron Ryckman. “In these uncertain times we need to grant these leaders the flexibility to serve their congregation while also trusting them not to do anything that would put their congregation at risk. No evidence has been shown to indicate that faith leaders are violating that trust.”

Democrats on the council said the vote was political and potentially dangerous.

“The churches responded great. I think the LCC has made a big mistake today,” said Senate President Susan Wagle. “Unfortunately even if it’s just one large gathering happens because the ban on 10 or more is gone, that could cause more people to die, and that’s unfortunate.”

Lawmakers recently passed a law requiring the top lawmakers to approve Kelly’s executive orders.

Kelly could create a new executive order because this order reversal may or may not have gotten rid of the ban on all other large gatherings. Kelly is expected at a 4:30 p.m. news conference.