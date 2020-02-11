Lawmakers work to remove spouse exception in sexual battery law

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Spouses may soon be able to be charged for sexual battery.

It may surprise you, but currently, in Kansas, a husband or wife cannot legally be charged with sexual battery against their spouse.

A bill passed through the Kansas House of Representatives that will remove the spousal exemption from the law. This means anyone can be charged and convicted of sexual abuse regardless of their marital status.

Supporters of the bill hope this will be a significant change for victims.

“The Kansas government is looking out for them and that we acknowledge that struggle and are doing everything we can to make sure they’re fully protected under the law,” said Representative Brett Parker, D-Overland Park.

The bill had bipartisan support in the House and passed 105-15. It will now be referred to a Senate committee and must pass through the full Senate in order to become law.