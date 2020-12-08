Leadership elections change up Senate, House stays the same

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – New faces will soon be taking over leading roles in the Kansas legislature.

In the Senate, lawmakers voted to make Andover Senator Ty Masterson Senate President. This was one of four top legislative positions in the Senate that changed hands.

“I’m not so sure it’s the position that I wanted, it’s the ability to move the values of Kansans forward,” Masterson said about the role. “I felt I could be one of the most effective in doing that.”

He will take over for Susan Wagle, a frequent critic of the governor. Masterson said he believes he can unify people better than Wagle has, but said that the two share many of the same goals.

“I think there are some issues that the caucus would like to see broadly like the Value Them Both amendment, for example, come through some things with emergency powers and judicial selection, probably would like to see the Trump tax cuts passed through,” Masterson said.

Rick Wilborn will be the new Senate Vice President. Gene Suellentrop will take over as Senate Majority Leader.

Suellentrop said a goal of his is to speed up the legislative process in a variety of areas, especially during the large task of debating the budget. In his role, he gets to set what goes on the calendar.

“Whether it’s communication, whether it’s working with the House with a good relationship, I see a lot of opportunity to work for the Kansas taxpayer, the Kansas citizens to get the right legislation passed,” Suellentrop said.

For Democrats, Dinah Sykes will take over for Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley, who lost reelection. Hensley served in the position for 24 years.

“He will be on speed dial, as trying to navigate redistricting and lots of challenges that we have,” Sykes said.

She said that taking the role is an opportunity for a change. She wants to listen to people, so she is reaching out to all the Democratic county chairs in the state.

“Trying to see how the Senate caucus can empower them, and build on the relationships there, and grow our party and really pass good policy,” Sykes said.

Things won’t look so different on the House side as all four top legislative positions remained the same.

Speaker Ron Ryckman, Majority Leader Dan Hawkins, Minority Leader Tom Sawyer, and Speaker Pro Tem Blaine Finch all will remain in their roles.