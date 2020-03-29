Legislative leaders allow Governor Kelly’s stay-at-home order to go into effect

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas legislative leadership gathered either in person or on the phone on Sunday to discuss Governor Kelly’s statewide stay-at-home order.

The Legislative Coordinating Council is required to meet within three days of the Governor creating an Executive Order. This gives council members a chance to ask clarifying questions or make changes to the order.

Adjutant General Lee Tafonelli spoke in favor of the Governor’s statewide stay-at-home order, saying it will help stop the spread of the coronavirus and relieve some pressure for healthcare workers.

“This is the best thing we can have people do, is to stay at home, maintain that social-distancing,” said General Tafonelli.

The General provided the following image that depicts the progression of the coronavirus in Kansas, up to this point.

After less than an hour of discussion, the council made no changes to the Governor’s statewide stay-at-home order and will allow it to go into effect at midnight on Sunday. As it is currently written, the order will remain in effect until April 19, 2020, unless it is extended.

“It is spreading very quickly across the state and it’s only a matter of time before those counties that don’t have cases will, so it’s important that we stay at home right now,” said Representative Tom Sawyer, (D) Wichita and the Kansas House Minority Leader.

“Continue to wash our hands, continue to have social distancing, and just reach out and ask questions. I think the more you’re informed I think probably the better you feel and the safer you feel,” said Representative Ryckman, (R) Olathe.

Under the statewide stay-at-home order, you can still go out for some things, such as groceries and medicine. Some businesses will also be allowed to remain open if they sell essential items. If you own a business and are unsure if you are considered ‘essential’, you can email keff@ks.gov for clarification.

View the Governor’s statewide stay-at-home order here.

