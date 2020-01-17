Legislators attend bipartisan workshop

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A little less than half of the state legislators gathered on Friday at Washburn University to learn how to get along.

This group braved the cold to participate in a workshop where they took part in group activities to build relationships with one another.

“I always believe that when you get to know someone and their story, it’s a lot harder to be unkind or difficult,” said Rep. Kathy Wolfe Moore (D-Kansas City). “I think that was one of the big accomplishments of today. We got to know each other.”

Focusing on working together and breaking down barriers, the group tried to look past their political parties.

“We see the increasing divisiveness in general and our desire is just to make sure we stay focused on what is it that we want to do together,” said Rep. Steven Johnson (R-Assaria). “As a state we want growth, we want more people.”

One of the activities the legislators participated in to learn more about each other was sharing an important event in their life.

The legislators are hoping to start a civility group that will continue to implement what was learned at the workshop, Wolfe Moore said.

The organizations that partnered with the Legislature for this workshop are the National Conference of State Legislatures, The Council of State Governments, the Sunflower Foundation, K-State Research and Extension, 4-H, Washburn University, and Consensus.