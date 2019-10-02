Legislators discuss constitutional amendment against right to abortion

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Anti-abortion policy makers got to work after the Kansas Supreme Court determined women have a constitutional right to an abortion in April. They looked into getting a constitutional amendment on the ballot.

Legislators in the Special Committee on Judiciary are discussing what options they have going forward.

“Whether or not to reverse the Kansas Supreme Court’s decision that really gives a fundamental right to an abortion under almost any circumstances,” said Committee Chairman Eric Rucker, a state senator from Topeka.

Some legislators and lobbyists felt left out of how the decision was made by the state Supreme Court.

“We like being in the legislative process more so than just having some judges decide what is and isn’t allowed in the legislature,” said Mary Kay Culp, executive director for Kansans For Life.

Now people opposing abortion are pushing to pass a constitutional amendment next year. But we don’t know yet how that amendment could be worded.

“All we’ll be asking the legislators to do is to vote on whether or not the public will get a vote,” Culp said.

But some are worried about how far the amendment would go.

“There could be a constitutional amendment that could one prohibit abortions or two make access to abortions much more difficult,” said Wichita Representative John Carmichael.

“If what we’re talking about is an all out ban on abortions, then I will stand firmly in opposition to that,” he said.

Those pushing for a constitutional amendment spoke Tuesday. On Wednesday, people against changing the state Supreme Court’s decision will present to the committee.

A constitutional amendment would take a two third majority in both the House and Senate and be put to a statewide vote.