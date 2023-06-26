TOPEKA (KSNT) – State officials are gathered in the Kansas statehouse to discuss changes set to take place regarding the enactment of the Women’s Bill of Rights.

A press release from the Kansas Attorney General’s Office states that Senator Renee Erickson (R), Representative Barb Wasinger (R) and Representative Tory Blew (R) alongside AG Kris Kobach will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. on June 26 in room 212A-N in the Kansas statehouse. Kobach is expected to release a formal legal opinion on the enforcement of the Women’s Bill of Rights during this press conference.

A host of laws will go into effect starting July 1, including the Women’s Bill of Rights which has received pushback from activists over alleged discrimination against the transgender community. The Women’s Bill of Rights became law earlier this year after lawmakers defeated a veto attempt from Governor Laura Kelly.