Local foster care advocates rally at the Statehouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Bad weather and roads didn’t stop one group from protesting at the Statehouse on Friday.

Kansas Kids Matter is a group that promotes foster care reform. The group gathered to talk about, what they say, is a broken system.

“There’s too many children being abused, too many families being neglected and it’s gotta stop,” said organizer Randy Puett.

Puett has been vocal about his fight for foster care reform after his daughter was neglected while in the system. He wants to see safe placements for Kansas kids.

“When they do come in and take a child, make sure that there is somebody there that, if they’re willing to take these babies, to put them with the families and not put them in the foster system,” added Puett.

The Department for Children and Families (DCF) has begun to implement the ‘Family Finding’ system. Caseworkers are trained to find a safe home with family members for kids. DCF says this reduces stress and potential trauma put on the child.

Governor Kelly and DCF Secretary Laura Howard were invited to the rally but were not able to attend.