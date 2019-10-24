Local law enforcement promotes National Teen Driver Safety Week

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The number one cause of death for teens in the U.S. is motor vehicle accidents, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In an attempt to stop this from occurring, October 20 through October 26 is the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s National Teen Driver Safety Week.

Adam Winters, State Public Information Officer for Kansas Highway Patrol, encouraged parents to lead by example when it comes to teaching their kids about safe driving and talking to them about ways to do so.

“We want to make sure that they’re not driving distracted,” Winters said. “A lot of people think that only goes for mobile devices, but it doesn’t … It’s everything in the vehicle. Passengers, the radio, food. Any distraction that you could have in the vehicle, it’s best to try and stay away from that distraction.”

Winters said that there is a lot going on at one time while driving, and it’s important for teens to focus and do as they’re supposed to.

Along with not driving distracted, Winters also encouraged teen drivers to not drink and drive, and to wear their seatbelt.