TOPEKA (KSNT) – Marijuana advocates are hoping to get Kansas on track with some of its neighboring states.

Recreational marijuana became legal this year in neighboring states like Missouri. This leaves Kansas as one of a handful of states where marijuana is fully illegal.

“The larger economic benefits are going to come with that,” Kansans For Hemp co-founder Kelly Rippel said. “We’ve seen that Missouri has now made over a billion dollars with their cannabis industry, and surely Kansas has contributed largely to that being a border state.”

Earlier this year, Senate Bill 135, which would have legalized medical marijuana with tight restrictions, made it to the Kansas Senate. However, the senate decided not to move forward.

“It’s making a lot of money for people mostly out of state while a lot of folks in state could be participating, but they don’t want to push the boundaries,” Rippel said.

Now, groups like Kansans For Hemp are refocusing their message.

“We need a Kansas solution that works for Kansas,” Rippel said. “Protect individual’s sovereignty. We also need a medical framework to protect the patient and medical professional relationship.”

If a new bill is drafted next year, it must go through the House and Senate, before reaching the governor’s desk. The next legislative session begins Jan. 8, 2024.