Medicaid expansion council begins as lawmakers look to next year

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Thirty-six states and Washington D.C. have expanded Medicaid, but Kansas hasn’t.

On Monday, the Kansas Governor’s Council on Medicaid Expansion held its first meeting.

Medicaid expansion is expected to be the biggest topic of conversation at the statehouse next year, so Governor Laura Kelly is trying to make sure lawmakers are prepared for the discussion.

The governor is asking the new council to come up with three to five principles to guide Medicaid expansion in Kansas.

“We need some kind of compass to prevent things from veering too far off course should unvetted risky policies surface at the end of process,” Kelly said.

Legislators that have both supported and voted against expansion, as well as healthcare professionals, were apart of the meeting, talking about the best way forward.

Many people that have opposed it in the past are raising concerns about the cost and if it is targeting the right people.

“I think you have to look at affordability of the state, what’s really going the cost going to be, the impact is going to be on the person who’s in need of healthcare,” said Hutchinson Senator Ed Berger.

Berger has supported Medicaid expansion in the past.

Out-of-state officials also discussed how expansion has faired in places that have expanded.

“Gives us a look at other states and practices from other states and how that might apply to Kansas,” Berger said.

Officials from Montana and Ohio presented to the council.

“We’ve seen a tremendous positive result for the state,” said Greg Moody, former executive director for health transformation in the Ohio Governor’s Office.

“I think everybody was pleased that we were able to kind of cut through the partisan aspect of the debate and really make a change,” he said.

Moody worked for former Governor John Kasich, who in 2013 signed off on expanding Medicaid in Ohio.

“When you get those individuals enrolled in a stable source of insurance, going to primary care before the emergency department, it might cost Medicaid a little bit more but you’re saving a lot of money for the overall health system,” Moody said.

The expansion would cost the state millions. But the state would only cover 10 percent of the cost, with the federal government providing 90 percent of the funding.

The Kansas Health Institute estimates that expansion would serve about 130,000 Kansans.