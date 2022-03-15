TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — There’s a renewed push to legalize medical marijuana in Kansas.

The bill is back on the agenda at the State Capitol after many felt the bill was, once again, dead this session.

After some discussions with law enforcement, some lawmakers feel that after some changes, the medical marijuana bill could go to Governor Laura Kelly’s desk this session.

“Got three stores that we’re just patiently waiting to turn into some dispensaries,” said Jorden Kausman, CBD Plus USA, Wichita.

Kausman is just one person who is closely watching our lawmakers and the medical marijuana bill that now has new life in Topeka with bipartisan support.



“Almost every state in the country has passed some form of medical marijuana. I think there’s a good possibility that we come up with a bill that will pass out,” said Sen. Robert Olsen (R-Olathe).

Under SB 560, you would need to be 18 or older to use medical marijuana or permission from your parent or guardian if you’re under the age of 18. You also need a recommendation from a doctor. There are also limits on how much marijuana you can legally possess, which lawmakers wrote as “an amount not to exceed a recommended 30 day supply.”

There are also qualifying medical conditions to get a doctor’s recommendation, and you won’t be able to legally smoke or vape medical marijuana.

“I hope that they do change that because that would be a hindrance to the dispensaries, mainly to the patients themselves,” said Kausman.

