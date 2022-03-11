TOPEKA (KSNT) – A bill was introduced today in the Kansas Legislature which would enact the medical marijuana regulation act.

The short title of the bill states that it is, “Enacting the medical marijuana regulation act to regulate the cultivation, processing, distribution, sale and use of medical marijuana.” In essence, the bill would create licenses and other regulations for medical marijuana and move administrative duties to the Secretary of Health and Environment, Secretary of Revenue, Board of Healing Arts, Board of Pharmacy and the Director of alcohol and cannabis control.

The bill also creates fines and penalties for violations of the act and establishes a medical marijuana registration fund and a medical marijuana business regulation fund. Crimes would also be created such as the unlawful storage and unlawful transport of medical marijuana.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that marijuana has compounds that can help certain symptoms for some health problems but can also be harmful to a person’s lungs or respiratory system if smoked or can have other harmful effects on your brain and body.