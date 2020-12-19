Mental health a concern for healthcare workers during crisis

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The coronavirus pandemic is taking a toll on mental health for just about everyone, and the people taking care of us aren’t an exception.

Nurses and doctors are seeing the effects of anxiety in patients, but they’re also feeling stress from dealing with the pandemic on the front lines, day in and day out.

Some people are concerned healthcare professionals don’t always take care of their own needs.

“I think doctors in particular tend to, kind of, stuff their feelings a lot of the times and often aren’t that willing to be vulnerable to share what they’re going through,” said Dr. Michael Leeson, a psychiatrist at the VA Eastern Kansas.

Leeson said there should to be more conversations in order to help get rid of the stigma of dealing with mental health problems in the field.

The increased workload and being worried about transmitting coronavirus are contributing to more stress for healthcare workers during the pandemic.

Leeson said it’s important to make sure there are resources available to help. But during the crisis he has also noticed colleagues finding a way to cope.

“We’ve had a lot of our staff say they’ve strengthened their relationships with their loved ones, and they’re allowing them kind of inside the shell, and allowing them to be supportive,” Leeson said. “We’ve seen the coworkers have really shown their comradery and are supporting each other.”

Leeson said the arrival of vaccines is also bringing a new hope for many healthcare workers, instead of focusing on all the negatives this year.