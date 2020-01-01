More than $20 million awarded to help victims of crimes in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Kelly announced Tuesday more than $20 million are being dispersed to 65 Kansas organizations to help victims of crime.
The Victims of Crimes Act (VOCA) grant money goes toward services like crisis intervention, legal support, safety planning, counseling, transitional housing and other services. For many organizations, especially those in rural areas, this money keeps the doors open.
“If this funding were not available, it would mean that we couldn’t offer the services that we offer to the communities,” said Kathleen Marker, CEO of YWCA Northeast Kansas. “We see an increase or uptick in just violence in our community when folks aren’t getting the support that they need.”
The YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment provides resources for women in domestic violence situations. The YWCA received a VOCA grant and will use the money for retaining counselors, therapists, and other specialists. Marker also says the money will help women and families in need to find new housing and afford bills through their transition.
In a statement Governor Kelly said, “Grants for programs that assist victims and survivors of crime are so critical to Kansans. No one should have to go through this process alone. These grants will help fund the programs that victims and survivors can access during tragic situations.”
Money for the grants is generated from criminal fines, forfeited bail bonds, penalties and special assessments collected by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, federal courts and the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
Find the full list of VOCA grant recipients below:
|2020 VOCA Grant Awards
|County
|Organization Name
|Grant Award
|Allen
|Hope Unlimited
|$318,625
|Barton
|Barton County Attorney’s Office
|$41,475
|Barton
|Family Crisis Center
|$551,903
|Butler
|Butler County Attorney’s Office
|$38,497
|Butler
|Family Life Center
|$92,000
|Butler
|Sunlight Child Advocacy Center
|$214,845
|Butler
|Tri-County CASA
|$56,169
|Cloud
|North Central Kansas CASA
|$57,403
|Crawford
|Children’s Advocacy Center
|$61,780
|Crawford
|Safehouse Crisis Center
|$340,490
|Douglas
|Douglas County District Attorney’s Office
|$47,283
|Douglas
|The Sexual Trauma & Abuse Care Center
|$286,592
|Douglas
|The Willow Domestic Violence Center
|$471,158
|Ellis
|Options: Domestic & Sexual Violence Services
|$593,540
|Finney
|Family Crisis Services
|$358,252
|Finney
|Spirit of the Plains, CASA
|$30,671
|Ford
|CASA-Children Worth Saving
|$45,291
|Ford
|Crisis Center of Dodge City
|$146,647
|Ford
|Ford County Attorney’s Office
|$182,709
|Ford
|Meadowlark House Child Advocacy Center
|$110,435
|Ford
|Santa Fe Trail Community Corrections
|$25,094
|Geary
|CASA of the 8th Judicial District
|$19,231
|Harvey
|CASA: A Voice for Children
|$50,569
|Harvey
|Harvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force
|$813,597
|Harvey
|Heart to Heart
|$93,097
|Jackson
|Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
|$79,134
|Johnson
|CASA of Johnson and Wyandotte Counties
|$157,048
|Johnson
|Johnson County District Attorney’s Office
|$157,731
|Johnson
|SAFEHOME
|$1,484,260
|Johnson
|Sunflower House
|$582,830
|Leavenworth
|Alliance Against Family Violence
|$196,417
|Leavenworth
|First Judicial District CASA Association
|$177,243
|Lyon
|SOS
|$572,465
|Reno
|BrightHouse
|$426,007
|Riley
|Crisis Center
|$275,416
|Riley
|Kansas State University
|$322,687
|Riley
|Riley County Police Department
|$74,555
|Riley
|Sunflower CASA Project
|$210,675
|Saline
|Child Advocacy & Parenting Services
|$140,482
|Saline
|Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas
|$859,704
|Saline
|Saint Francis Community and Residential Services
|$80,689
|Scott
|Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center
|$680,760
|Sedgwick
|CAC of Sedgwick County
|$715,965
|Sedgwick
|Catholic Charities, Harbor House
|$399,096
|Sedgwick
|City of Wichita Police Department
|$171,398
|Sedgwick
|City of Wichita Prosecutor’s Office
|$120,649
|Sedgwick
|Roots & Wings CASA
|$87,310
|Sedgwick
|Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office
|$70,926
|Sedgwick
|StepStone
|$222,511
|Sedgwick
|Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center
|$647,676
|Sedgwick
|Wichita Children’s Home
|$396,022
|Sedgwick
|Wichita Family Crisis Center
|$704,650
|Seward
|Liberal Area Rape Crisis/Domestic Violence Services
|$304,146
|Shawnee
|City of Topeka Police Department
|$63,911
|Shawnee
|Disability Rights Center of Kansas
|$438,840
|Shawnee
|Kansas Department of Corrections
|$606,604
|Shawnee
|Kansas Legal Services
|$780,384
|Shawnee
|LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center
|$69,725
|Shawnee
|Mothers Against Drunk Driving
|$160,593
|Shawnee
|YWCA Center for Safety & Empowerment
|$542,992
|Wyandotte
|Foster Adopt Connect
|$299,838
|Wyandotte
|Friends of Yates
|$753,670
|Wyandotte
|Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault
|$881,277
|Wyandotte
|The Family Conservancy
|$187,358
|Wyandotte
|Unified Gov’t of Wyandotte Co/KS City KS–Police Dept.
|$369,564
|TOTAL
|$20,520,561