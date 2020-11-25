More than half of Kansas counties have mask protocols

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – So far, more than half of Kansas counties are opting into having face-covering requirements, according to the Kansas Department of Emergency Management’s mask order map.

As of Wednesday, 59 of Kansas’ 105 counties have mask protocols in place. More than 30 state organizations are helping with Governor Kelly’s efforts to spread her “beat the virus” message. Kelly said she’s hoping more Kansans will take steps to stop the spread of coronavirus.

“Our strategy, however thorough, cannot succeed though, without the commitment of every Kansan,” the governor said in her weekly coronavirus update. “A commitment to wearing face coverings, physically distancing, avoiding large gatherings, and practicing good hygiene.”

Counties that do not have their own mask mandate in place by now, will have to opt into the governor’s mask mandate from her new executive order. It requires wearing masks in public spaces and outside, if people can’t social distance.

The governor says, with the holiday season just ahead, it’s critical to have these safety procedures in place. Kelly’s encouraging all Kansans to follow the CDC’s guidelines on holiday safety.

“Strict adherence to these protocols will be more critical than ever in the coming days, as families attempt to gather to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Kelly.

Governor Kelly also announced the release of her collaboration with the Kansas Hospitals Association (KHA) in pushing her “Stop the Spread” PSA campaign. Some organizations also helping to inform the public about risks of the virus include: the Kansas Leadership Center, the Kansas Chamber of Commerce, and Kansas Farm Bureau.