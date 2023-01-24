TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature may create new common consumption areas across the state.

House Bill 2059 was introduced in the Committee on Federal and State Affairs on Tuesday at the request of the City of Topeka and support from the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce. If the bill is passed, it would allow cities across Kansas to expand the use of common consumption areas.

According to the City of Topeka, these areas already exist in states such as Arkansas, Colorado, Tennessee and others. They allow people over the age of 21 to drink alcohol from various liquor-licensed businesses in a common area. In the capital city, this could be put in place in an area like downtown or the North Topeka Arts District.

The bill would allow cities and their governing bodies to determine when and where roads would need to be closed along with other public safety items specific to each city to allow common consumption zones to be more functionally used in the community.

