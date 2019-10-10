New Kansas director of tourism hoping to increase tourism, create more jobs

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Bridgette Jobe absolutely loves Kansas, and the Kansas native wants to show more and more people why through her new position as Director of Tourism for the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism.

More than 35 million people visited Kansas this past year, and Jobe is hoping to inspire tourists to visit Kansas and see what the state has to offer.

“Stop and meet the people, get off the highway, go in and talk to that person who’s in a diner or who you happen to meet at the gas station,” Jobe said. “Because the people of Kansas are amazing.”

However, the challenge Jobe has run into is deciding where to spend the $4 million state tourism budget, which is the second lowest in the country.

Despite this, tourism is still one of the largest economic drivers in the state, said Jobe, and five percent of jobs in Kansas are related to it.

The Department is currently working carefully to create projects that increase tourism and jobs, said Jobe.

She says hunting, fishing, the state parks, history, shopping, and dining are some of the many things Kansas has to offer.