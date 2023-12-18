TOPEKA (KSNT) – The people of Kansas have chosen the state’s new license plate.

Following weeks of controversy and debate over what Kansas’ new license plate should look like, an official design has been selected on Monday, Dec. 18 following a public vote. Kansans previously rejected a new state license plate in November after it was revealed, leading the state government to release five additional options for Kansans to vote on.

“It’s great to see Kansans’ passion for representing our great state,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Now, we can move forward on a design that received majority support and get clearer, safer license plates on the streets as soon as possible.”

Almost 270,000 people cast votes during this process with the winner claiming a total of 140,000 or 53% of votes, according to a press release from the Office of the Governor. This was the first time in the state’s history that public comment was accepted for input on a public tag. All votes with non-Kansas zip codes were thrown out of the vote totals.

“The Department of Revenue is pleased to have a design selected so it can promptly get to work issuing the updated plates,” said David Harper, Director of the Kansas Department of Revenue’s Division of Vehicles.

“So many of the designs circulated on social media and sent to my office are beautiful works of art but, unfortunately cannot be used given the strict public safety, printing, and branding guidelines the new license plate has to meet,” Kelly said. “Kansans will notice that license plates across the country are moving to simpler designs – that’s because of law enforcement and license plate reader requirements. Our number one priority with these license plates is safety.”

