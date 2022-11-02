TOPEKA (KSNT) – The latest independent 27 News poll shows tight races across the ballot this year as candidates make their final push to reach voters before election day.

As of today:

Governor Laura Kelly (D) sits at 46.4% with Derek Schmidt (R) at 43.1%

Senator Jerry Moran (R) is at 54.2% with Mark Holland (D) at 32.6%

Attorney General candidates Chris Mann (D) is at 43.8% and Kris Kobach (R) at 42.7%

Schmidt’s team disagreed with the poll, saying it was an attempt to suppress voters with inaccurate polling. Others have defended its accuracy.

“These polls are consistent with other polls that we’ve seen,” Mann said. “The momentum is definitely in our favor, and we’re going to continue to carry that momentum through to election day.”

Kris Kobach declined our request for an on-camera interview, but his campaign manager says the race will be close and will ultimately come down to voter turnout.