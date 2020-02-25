New requirements to get your license back after a suspension

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas House lawmakers are making it easier to get your driver’s license back after a suspension.

The House is on track to favorably pass a bill that would do three things:

Waive the $25 fee to check if you are able to get your license back.

Charge a flat $100 fee to reinstate your license as opposed to $100 per ticket.

If caught driving with a suspended license, only 30 days will be added to the suspension compared to 90 days.

“The whole premise is, let’s make it easier for people that have paid their debt to society, to be able to get to and from work and take care of their family,” explained Representative Stephen Owens, (R) Hesston.

Lawmakers feel these changes will help reduce the more than 200,000 suspended licenses in the state of Kansas.