Nine Kansas citizens approved for agency positions

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Confirmation Oversight Committee has passed favorably nine citizens of Kansas to take over positions in seven different state agencies.

Among the agencies included are the State Board of Indigents’ Defense Services and State Banking Board. Additionally, Jeffrey Zmuda was passed favorable to become the new Secretary of Corrections.

“Some of these jobs are very time-consuming,” said Chair of Committee and Senator Jim Denning (R-Overland Park). “So it’s a real big commitment from the citizens of Kansas to come and just serve.”

These appointments must be approved by the Senate during the Legislature next before they can be “legal in their work,” according to Denning.

He also said most of these positions are volunteer work and do not have a salary.

The full list of appointments are: