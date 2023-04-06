TOPEKA (KSNT)- Representatives from a non-profit organization in Wichita traveled to the State Capitol today to learn what they can do to aid the fight against homelessness in Kansas.

Habitat for Humanities has one mission: to make sure everyone has a safe place to live. On Wednesday, the organization met with legislators to discuss what they are doing to aid the fight and how they can help each other.

“We are here to make sure that people are aware of what is going on across the state and what’s being done to address those issues,” said Shawna Williamson, CEO of Habitat for Humanities of Kansas. “We can build a lot of houses, we can renovate homes, but policies and policy change is important to help us be able to do that for everyone.”

Habitat for Humanities hopes to build new relationships with state legislators to address the pressing issue.