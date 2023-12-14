HOLTON (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly revealed her latest push for Medicaid Expansion in Kansas on Thursday in Holton.

Kelly’s plan is promised to deliver Medicaid Expansion to 150,000 Kansans at no additional cost to the state’s taxpayers, according to a press release from the Office of the Governor. This revamped plan, referred to as the Cutting Healthcare Costs for All Kansans Act, is also promised to build on past bipartisan expansion proposals that address Republican concerns.

“We have taken such a bipartisan approach to incorporate what I’ve been hearing from Kansans during my tour and to reflect conversations we’ve had with Republican lawmakers,” Kelly said. “Now, there’s no excuse – at this point, every legislator standing in the way of Medicaid expansion is going against a commonsense, fiscally responsible proposal that benefits their constituents.”

If passed, the act would expand health coverage to working Kansans who make too much money to qualify for Medicaid but don’t receive health insurance through work or make too little to afford private health insurance.

“As Governor Kelly’s ‘Healthy Workers, Healthy Economy’ tour highlighted, Medicaid expansion is an obvious solution to provide healthcare to hardworking Kansans and to support our hospitals,” said Ed O’Malley, President and CEO of the Kansas Health Foundation. “We appreciate that, by putting forward this measured proposal, Governor Kelly is clearly working to bring Republicans to the table. That’s what’s needed to get Medicaid expanded in Kansas.”

This plan would mostly be paid for through federal dollars with the remaining amount covered by drug rebates, a hospital fee and other funds, according to the Office of the Governor. The act would also include a work requirement for Medicaid enrollees with some exceptions for full-time students, full-time caretakers, veterans and others with medical conditions.

“This bill provides relief for county jails like the Sedgwick County Jail, which have been burdened with covering the high costs of health care for uninsured inmates,” said Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeffrey Easter. “If this part of the expansion proposal were to pass, it would cut down on expenses for local taxpayers and ease up resources so our law enforcement can focus on public safety.”

A proposed draft for the bill can be found by clicking here. More background information on the act can also be found by clicking here.

“While I appreciate the Governor’s newly found support for work requirements for welfare benefits, this is nothing more than smoke and mirrors because Governor Kelly most surely knows that the Biden administration has not approved any Medicaid work requirement and proactively revoked every single work requirement approved previously,” said House Speaker Dan Hawkins. “As she continues to make false promises, House Republicans will be working on legitimate ways to improve healthcare access, lower costs, and address the IDD waiver waitlist.”

Medicaid Expansion has been a goal for Kelly since she initially took office as governor of Kansas. In her 2019 State of the State speech, Kelly told Kansans that one of her top objectives would be to push for Medicaid Expansion. It remained one of her primary goals going into the 2023 Kansas Legislative session. Kansas remains one of only a handful of states in the U.S. that has yet to expand Medicaid.

