TOPEKA (KSNT)- Kansas lawmakers are moving forward with legislation to urge school districts to adopt a gun safety training program in schools.

The Kansas House is set to debate House Bill 2304 Wednesday, which would require the State Board to set up curriculum guidelines for a standardized firearm safety training education program. For kindergarten and grades one through five, the program would be based off of the National Rifle Association’s (NRA) Eddie the Eagle program.

The companion bill, Senate Bill 116, passed 30-8 in the Senate last month. Some democrats voted in favor of the plan, but others protested the bill during debates.

Senator Cindy Holscher, a democrat from Overland Park, expressed concerns over how the program would be set up.

“Is this really about gun safety?… SCI also submitted testimony in support of the bill stating that, quote, ‘recruitment of hunters is critical to the long term success’… that doesn’t sound like firearms safety,” Holscher said. “I have gotten questions from a number of people asking…’it sounds like guns are allowed…’ and there’s nothing in the bill that says that they are not.”

During debates, Holscher offered an amendment to clarify that anyone providing course instruction would not be allowed to possess a firearm. However, the amendment was shot down.

Republicans argued that the bill is an effective way to teach kids about what to do when they come across a gun.

According to the NRA, the Eddie the Eagle program teaches school-age kids four main steps: “Stop,” “Don’t touch,” “Run away” and “Tell a grown up.”

“This does not teach students about guns or how to use guns…It just simply teaches about gun safety,” said Senator Chase Blasi, a Republican from Wichita who carried the bill in the Senate.

“This is an educational bill… Schools do not have to take the program and implement it in schools… it’s only to be based on the program,” Blasi explained.

The legislation has been vetoed by democratic Kansas Governor Laura Kelly in the past. If the governor vetoes the legislation this year, lawmakers will need at least 84 votes in the House and 27 votes in the Senate to override the veto.