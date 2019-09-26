Officials push for internet access for all Kansans

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – State lawmakers are trying to expand internet access to everyone in the state.

Members of the Statewide Broadband Expansion Planning Task Force Subcommittee met Thursday to get more Kansans online.

“How can we find ways to deploy broadband internet service to everyone who needs access in this state,” asked Kurt David with the Kansas Cable Telecommunications Association.

“Provide everyone an equal opportunity to what we know is so important and that’s access the internet,” David said.

Lawmakers studying the issue want a system where the state, providers, local entities could share costs.

“It’s such an important framework now for the state of Kansas, and really as a nation as a whole, yet we continue to have areas in the state of Kansas that do not have access to broadband internet service or certainly access to reliable internet service,” David said.

Representatives from internet service providers and government officials stressed how important quality internet is.

“So many things are depending on broadband service, education, healthcare, business, our court system,” said Emporia Representative Mark Schreiber.

David said the ability to access the internet is an important part of all economic development, especially the agriculture industry for rural areas.

The subcommittee recommended the legislature put at least 10 million dollars to the plan. Communities would be selected that could benefit from gaining internet access.

“Pull ideas from all the different providers and stakeholders and see what can be put together that the state can support,” said Schreiber.

Members discussed how to prioritize improving under-served Kansans with slow internet versus people with no internet. They also talked about how internet providers should coordinate with the department of transportation so that construction could happen for both at the same time.