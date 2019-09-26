Officials work to stop increase in veteran suicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Governor’s Military Council met Thursday at the Kansas State Capitol to discuss issues and challenges within the military.

One of the biggest problems they addressed was mental health among active members, veterans, and their families.

76 percent of veterans who died by suicide were suffering from mental health issues such as PTSD, depression, substance abuse, or bipolar disorder, according to the Kansas Veterans Administration.

“There are solutions out there – we don’t have them all – and I think through the synergistic efforts of folks like on the council and throughout the state we might find a solution set that at least gets after the problem,” said retired Lt. Gen. Perry Wiggins, executive director of the council.

Kansas is one of seven states participating in the “Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans, and Their Families (SMVF).” The states plan to work together to create a national strategy to stop the issue.

The other states participating in this program include Arizona, Colorado, Montana, New Hampshire, Texas, and Virginia.

Governor Laura Kelly, who serves on the council, suggested beginning a peer program for the military to help reduce stress.