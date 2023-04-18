TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed off on another round of bills Tuesday, including one that seeks to help protect Kansan’s privacy online.

Kelly gave her approval for House Bill 2019 which improves public awareness of cybersecurity incidents, authorizes the state to make changes to cybersecurity training, assessments and responses and modernizes Kansas cybersecurity systems.

“In today’s digital world, it is essential to ensure cybersecurity measures are in place to protect communities across Kansas,” said Kelly. “I am pleased to sign House Bill 2019, a bipartisan solution that protects privacy and taxpayer dollars by improving our ability to prevent and respond to cybersecurity attacks.”

“With the passage of HB 2019, the State of Kansas makes significant progress towards safeguarding its systems and data,” said Jeff Maxon, interim chief information technology officer. “Through mandatory reporting, the bill increases communication between the State and its public and private partners to ensure that we address cybersecurity in a holistic fashion. The bill also helps create a cohesive standard for cybersecurity policy across state agencies.”

Kelly also signed off on the following bills:

House Bill 2015: Authorizing the designee of an employing agency or entity to petition the court for an order requiring infectious disease testing.

House Bill 2020: Providing that the employment status of a driver of a motor carrier does not change as a result of the inclusion of safety improvements on a vehicle.

House Bill 2027: Creating a procedure to prevent distribution of a decedent’s assets to a person charged with the felonious killing of the decedent until criminal proceedings are completed.

House Bill 2042: Authorizing towing by self-storage unit operators of motor vehicles, watercraft or trailers for nonpayment of rent or abandonment and providing for notice to occupants, a right of redemption prior to towing and liability protection for operators.

House Bill 2065: Allowing a court to change a spouse’s name to a name that is different than a maiden or former name during a divorce proceeding.

Kelly also signed off on four other bills Tuesday with one giving additional resources to Kansas students with dyslexia.