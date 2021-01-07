People protest presidential election around Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The protests in Topeka started with people in their cars at a Home Depot and ended up inside of the Kansas Statehouse.

Hundreds of people gathered in support of stopping Joe Biden from becoming president. Cars drove from Home Depot to the Governor’s Mansion, full of people that said President Trump should remain in office.

“I think he won in a landslide. I think it cheated so damn bad that’s why they had to shut it down,” said Rick Blanton, a Trump supporter. “Fake ballots, it’ll all come out.”

Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach spoke to the crowd saying it’s clear that certain swing states violated laws that could change the results of the election.

“The constitution is apparently going to be violated if those four states’ electors are treated as if they are just any other states’ elector and there’s not constitutional violation,” Kobach said.

He blamed most of the problems he said occurred on one thing.

“Almost all of the abuses, and potential fraud, and proven fraud occurred with mail-in ballots,” Kobach said.

Protesters said they will continue to fight to make sure that lawful votes are counted.

“I think people are starting to wake up and know that for a long time our elections haven’t been free,” said Mike Williams, a Trump supporter.

“I think the election was stolen. I think that communism is what they’re trying to ram down our throats in a one-rule government and I won’t stand for it, and if need be we’ll take up arms if we have to, but we’re going to peaceful protest,” Williams said.

Many are holding out hope that Congress won’t certify the Electoral College results and it will head back to state legislatures to decide the election.