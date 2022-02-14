TOPEKA (KSNT) – A bill making its way through the Kansas Legislature could make trips to the liquor store a thing of the past.

House Bill 2611 would allow liquor stores to start delivering alcohol to customers or partner with third-party delivery services. Delivery drivers would need to be over 21-years-old and apply for a delivery permit. This permit would need to be renewed every two years. Click here to read the bill.

There is a public hearing for the bill Wednesday in the House Committee on Federal and State Affairs. Committee Chair Rep. John Barker (R-Abilene) said the bill comes after Governor Laura Kelly (D-Kansas) changed the state’s liquor laws early in the pandemic.

“The governor, through an executive order, loosened in many ways the liquor laws,” Barker said. “You can go through a drive-thru and pick mixed drinks and take them home.”

This past summer, Barker said the state held a liquor modernization interim committee where this bill was originally introduced. Although he understands the convenience, he does want to learn more about how the third-party services would work.

“When you go to the liquor store they are very good about being able to pick people out and saying we can’t sell you liquor or we won’t sell you liquor,” Barker said. “What happens if they show up at a house to deliver and there’s a 21-year-old there and a house full of 18-year-olds that are having a party.”

Barker said the bill is supported by the Kansas Chamber of Commerce. On the other side, he said there are some liquor stores that are concerned about big companies using the delivery data to undercut the price of local shops.