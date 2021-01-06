LIVE: Protesters moving inside Kansas Statehouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Protesters have moved into the Kansas Statehouse, KSNT News’ Capitol Bureau confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

Similar to a situation in Washington D.C., where protesters forced the U.S. House and Senate into recess, eyewitness reports at 1:40 p.m. confirm protesters gathered inside the first floor of Topeka’s capitol rotunda. KSNT’s Capitol Bureau confirmed the protesters are in a circle and remain peaceful at this time.

(KSNT Photo/Molly Patt)

Capitol police are waiting in the building now. A security guard noted that the protesters are allowed to be inside the rotunda area.

(KSNT Photo/Rebekah Chung)

This is a developing story. Stay with KSNT News for updates.