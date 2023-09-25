TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Representative Fred Patton, a Republican from Topeka, announced that he will be leaving the state Legislature on Monday.

Patton, who’s served in the Kansas House of Representatives since 2015, sent a statement to Kansas Capitol Bureau, confirming his intention to leave on October 16.

“After two decades of elected public service, I am announcing my intent to step away from my seat in the Kansas House of Representatives effective October 16th. Serving our community and our families has been one of the greatest honors of my life. Now is the time for me to focus on my community involvement, to give more attention to my law practice, and, most importantly, to enjoy these next few years with our family as our sons start their own careers and before our daughter goes off to college.” Statement from Fred Patton, Representative for the 50th House District

Patton, who also serves as the Chair of the House Committee on Rules and Journal, said that the next representative will have an extra year of experience with him leaving now. He said that he’s hoping that his district will maintain a “strong position of advocacy” for families, schools and businesses.

As for who will take Patton’s place in the Legislature, a spokeswoman for the Kansas House of Representatives said it will be up to precinct committee members to choose his successor.

