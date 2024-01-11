TOPEKA (KSNT) – Chief Justice Marla Luckert delivered a judiciary address to members of the legislature where she said Kansas was the target of a Russia-based ransomware group.

Kansas was asked to pay a ransom for a foreign cyberattack that crippled court systems statewide in October. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly confirmed the details in an interview with Nexstar Kansas Capitol Bureau Chief Rebekah Chung.

“Before dawn on Oct. 12, affiliates of a Russian-based ransomware group infiltrated the computer systems of the Kansas judicial branch,” she told a joint session of the Kansas Legislature during her State of the Judiciary address. “In doing so, they attacked one of the foundational institutions of our democratic society.”

Lukert said the state didn’t pay Russian hackers to restore the court systems.

“We were asked…,” Gov. Kelly responded when asked whether the state paid a ransom. “I don’t know that I should say anything about that… just because we’re dealing with these folks and it would probably be best that I stayed mute on that.”

Experts confirmed hackers stole data in the attack and Luckert said the judiciary is working to determine what data was compromised.

“We have implemented new protections, as well as measures to limit damage in a quicker recovery if another penetration should occur,” Luckert said. “As of today, our centralized case management system has been restored.”

