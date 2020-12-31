Safety measures could change up how legislature looks in 2021

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – There is less than two weeks until 165 members of the Kansas Legislature return to Topeka. Keeping lawmakers apart is going to be key for the 2021 legislative session.

Precautions are yet to be finalized, but state leaders are rushing to get them put in place.

In the House, about half of the representatives could be allowed on the floor, with the rest in the balcony. Leaders said the goal will be to limit the amount of time in the chamber. They will also be restricting the amount floor passes given out.

Members will have the option to video conference into committee meetings, and more cleaning staff will be hired when the session begins.

Legislators and their staff will also have testing available for them in Topeka.

“I think it’s a smart idea to be cautious and take precautions,” Wichita Representative Nick Hoheisel said of possible actions.

“We have a lot of work that we need to accomplish up here, from emergency powers to CARES funding, and we can’t afford a break. We need to finish the people’s work and if there was a COVID outbreak here we would have to go home and quarantine, and that puts a stop to the people’s business,” Hoheisel said.

It has yet to be determined just how much access people will have to the Capitol.