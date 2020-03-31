Scammers looking to cash in on coronavirus stimulus checks

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Scammers are trying to get a piece of the $1,200 many people are getting from the federal government for coronavirus relief.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said the state has already seen scammers looking for ways to trick people.

“Any time there’s a large amount of money in the headlines, and there’s a promise that that money is going to flow out to millions upon millions of individual people, there are always some crooks and scammers that try to take advantage of that,” Schmidt said.

They are reaching people by phone, mail, and online making promises that they can get people their money fast.

“It’s anything that may promise to get your stimulus money to you early, if you can just have your bank account or some account information, they’ll make sure things are expedited,” Schmidt said. “It’s things that say you have to react to them and provide information in order to qualify for the refund, it’s things that might say that they’ve had a data failure and they might no longer possess the account information, none of that is true.”

Schmidt said you don’t need to do anything for your money to show up in the next few weeks. The government will send you the money the same way you get a tax refund, either by direct deposit or check.

“If anybody contacts you and says they are contacting you in connection to the stimulus check, it’s not real, it’s a scammer. Don’t answer the phone, or hang up if you already have,” Schmidt said.

He said even though the attorney general’s building is closed, his office is still investigating scams. You can report one online here or by phone at (800) 432-2310.