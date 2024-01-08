TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas’ Secretary of State has announced the major objectives his office will be pursuing in the legislature this year.

Among the three agenda items Schwab unveiled for 2024 include moving to modernize and streamline the state’s rules and regulations process, get rid of unnecessary business filing requirements and minimize taxpayer waste by updating publications statutes.

Modernize regulation-making process

Schwab seeks to bring the state’s rules and regulations approval process into the modern age through a new initiative. This process has been conducted via paper since 1965. These changes will impact the efficiency and regulation-making process for all state agencies, boards and commissions.

“Completion of this initiative will improve state government by cutting the regulatory development burden, reducing costs, and streamlining the process through digital submissions and improved agency collaboration,” Schwab said.

Business filing improvements

Schwab said his office is proposing legislation which aims to improve customer service by simplifying business filings and getting rid of unnecessary filing requirements.

“Throughout my administration I have been focused on reducing red tape for Kansas businesses and this legislation is another step to help meet that objective,” Schwab said.

Update publications statutes

The final agenda item for Schwab focuses on improving efficiency and saving taxpayer’s money through a proposal that will give legislators the option to access updated laws online rather than receiving physical copies of state lawbooks. This piece of legislation will allow lawmakers to receive new state law volumes and supplements on request as opposed to receiving the publications automatically.

“I hope legislators find this update beneficial for their work and for Kansas taxpayers,” Schwab said.

Furthermore, Schwab’s office plans to complete the transition to all-electronic publication for Kansas regulations by amending or repealing some statutes that still provide for publishing paper volumes and supplements.

