Sen. Denning unveils Medicaid expansion plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Lawmakers are already talking about Medicaid expansion, months before the legislative session starts in January.

One lawmaker who fought against expansion earlier this year is leading a different push now.

Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning, from Overland Park, released his plan in the Senate Select Committee on Healthcare Access Wednesday.

“I don’t have any worries at all,” Denning said. “This is the best chance of getting Medicaid expanded in Kansas. If the folks are not serious about Medicaid, I guess they’ll show up, but we’re serious, and if they want to help, this is the bill that will get it done.”

Denning said his expansion bill is budget neutral. It is aimed to help Kansans that can’t afford healthcare.

Opponents worry about the amount the bill charges hospitals if they serve Medicaid patients.

They also voiced concerns because the plan charges people that make slightly over the poverty line in order to get coverage. Opponents also discussed how a six-month lockout period for missing a premium payment could hurt people.

But Denning said his bill is better than the one that was passed by representatives last year.

“What you saw from the Democrats today is they attacked the Senate position, when the House position is way worse,” Denning said. “They’re just trying to pick this bill apart.”

The new plan could also raise taxes on cigarettes and e-cigarettes to pay for the expansion.

The group made recommendations on how to move forward, but it remains to be seen when the committee could meet again.