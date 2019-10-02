Sen. Moran, law enforcement officials meet with AG Barr in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The country’s top law enforcement official spent Wednesday in Kansas.

United States Attorney General William Barr came to Kansas to meet with officials and take a look at what law enforcement is doing in the state.

Barr’s day began with a tour of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s laboratory in Topeka.

Then he met with the people that see first-hand what it’s like to fight crime in the center of the country.

“To come here to Topeka I think is really important, to show support for the work that we’re doing, certainly for local law enforcement and to help facilitate stronger partnerships between federal and local agencies,” said Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay.

Senator Jerry Moran invited Barr to the state during a meeting they had three weeks ago.

He said the two discussed funding for law enforcement programs. Moran said an appropriations bill for the Department of Justice is waiting for a vote on the Senate floor.

“A three percent increase which in that amount of money is millions that increases the amount of money for the KBI, the DEA, the Marshals Service, ATF,” said Moran. “All designed to get more federal officers, that means more cooperation with local and state officials here in Kansas.”

When discussing issues in Kansas, Moran said one area of concern sticks out to him.

“The demand and use of drugs and the crimes related to the use of drugs is increasing everywhere across the state,” he said.

Moran and local law enforcement officials agree it has to be a team effort to solve the state’s problems.

“I think here in the state of Kansas, we all work very well together, I believe, and you have to,” said Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig.

“We’re all short-handed, we need the manpower, so you reach out to the neighbors and the federal agencies and whoever you can to get the job done,” Herrig said.

Senator Moran said he will continue to push for a greater federal presence to help Kansas law enforcement.

Moran and Barr visited Wichita after their meeting in Topeka.