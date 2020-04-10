Senate Minority Leader asks for emergency meeting of the LCC

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The leading Democrat in the State Senate is asking for an emergency meeting of lawmakers.

Representative Anthony Hensley from Topeka wants the state’s top lawmakers to meet on Friday. He said the Legislative Coordinating Council should reconsider their decision to reverse the governor’s executive order on church limits.

Hensley said the following in an email to members of the LCC.

I believe it is in the best interest of all Kansans that the LCC reconsider its action so that we, as legislative leaders, can keep them safe from the most serious public health crisis in our lifetime. Taking this action will remove the need for litigation and allow Governor Kelly to lead our state without unnecessary distractions. Rep. Anthony Hensley

The governor signed an order on Tuesday to limit public gatherings to 10 people including church services, but Republican lawmakers overruled her this week saying it was an overreach.

Now, the governor is suing lawmakers and asking the Supreme Court to intervene.

“This is not a normal disagreement about policy or politics,” Gov. Kelly said. “The actions of the Republican legislative leaders jeopardized both the health and safety of Kansans. We do not have time to play political games during a pandemic.”

Gov. Kelly said she believes most Kansans will stay home this weekend, but she wants to make sure there isn’t an opportunity for a large gathering.