TOPEKA, (KSNT)— Several controversial measures are moving above the line as lawmakers wrap-up before a long weekend.

The state Senate recommended a bill be passed on Wednesday, restricting the power of Kansas health officials in dealing with infectious diseases. It provides a list of restrictions for the state’s health secretary and local health officers, and would only allow them to make recommendations about preventative measures, instead of being able to create orders or mandates.

Sen. Mike Thompson, R-Shawnee, argued that it would allow people to make their own health decisions.

“When you order somebody to do something, and they feel like their liberty is being taken away, they’re less likely to comply,” Thompson said. “But, if you educate them about a situation, they’re most likely to make good decisions about this…and that’s what this bill is about.”

ADVANCE BALLOT DEADLINE

The Senate is also debating changing the deadline for advance voting ballots. In the House, some democrats were skeptical about the plan.

Rep. Vic Miller, D-Topeka, introduced a bill in 2017 that is now the current law for receiving mail-in-ballots. That deadline allows ballots postmarked by Election Day to be counted if received up to three days after. Miller said a change in mail services inspired him to advocate for the move, leveling the playing field for people living far away from major cities.

“Our mail goes from here to Kansas City, then to Kansas City back, which adds an additional day, often time more days,” Miller said. “It’s even worse in some parts of rural Kansas, because mail goes in some places to Nebraska, and in some places, it goes as far away as Texas.”

The bill in the House would require all advance voting ballots to be returned by 7 p.m. on Election Day. Miller said he doesn’t understand the reason behind those changes, but he can guess.

“I think there are people up here that believe the fewer people that vote, the better off they are,” Miller said.

However, the Senate substitute bill makes a couple of changes from the House version, including regulating the use of remote ballot boxes for the return of advance ballots, and extending the time for submission of ballots to 23 days prior to the election.

Sen. Rob Olson, R-Olathe, who chairs the Senate Federal and State Affairs committee, said the bill has a drop box provision, which would allow one drop box per county, or a second one could be added if there are more than 30,000 residents and another one for “every 30,000 after that.” Olson said heightened security measures were also added.

“We looked at putting some security on them, so they have to be either manned or have a camera… and then there’s a protocol set up to put a disclaimer on how many ballots one person can deliver and what the penalties are, if they violate the law,” Olson said.

Sen. Cindy Holscher, D-Overland Park, rose to add amendments to the plan. The Senate passed over the bill Wednesday morning as they waited for the amendments to be written up. They’re expected to take it up in the afternoon.

IVERMECTIN BILL COMEBACK

Another bill up for debate would allow the prescription of off-label drugs for coronavirus treatment, like ivermectin. An earlier version was stalled after being tied to the redistricting controversy last month. This received pushback early on from pharmacists, who would’ve been required to fill the prescriptions.

However, the new version of the bill changes that requirement. According to Sen. Richard Hilderbrand, who chairs the Senate Health Committee, the new bill would allow pharmacists to exercise their judgement.

“It also clearly defines that a pharmacist does not have to fill a prescription for ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine or anything else for COVID-19, if the dosage is to high or there’s a safety issue, so it gives them that leeway,” Hilderbrand told Kansas Capitol Bureau in an interview Friday.

The bill would also allow parents to skip out on child vaccination requirements using a religious exemption, without being questioned about the sincerity of those beliefs. The new bill is sure to stir a lengthy debate, as health officials have spoken out against the plan.

STATE SENATE REMAP

In the House, lawmakers are taking up the Senate’s redistricting map, splitting up several voting areas in the state. The bill passed the Senate, and if the House signs off on the plan, it will head to the Governor’s desk.

Despite pushback in a hearing on the bill, the map is moving forward. Ultimately, the state Supreme Court will have to approve of the final version. Sen. Hilderbrand, along with other Republican senators, are defending their efforts to even out the population, something that has to be done as more people move to urban areas.

“Unfortunately, with population shifts and changes, districts have to change,” Hilderbrand said.

The redistricting battle over congressional maps led to the maps being sent to the court earlier this year. Some democrats say similar issues are playing out in the latest Senate map.

Senator Ethan Corson, a democrat from Fairway who also sits on the redistricting committee, said, while his district may not be a concern, he is worried about urban areas that could be included with more rural parts of the state.

“I think the populations in those urban and suburban areas have different interests and concerns than our rural neighbors and all of those folks need to have representatives who are dedicated to their interest,” Corson said.

Corson gave several examples of districts that could be impacted, including the Johnson county, near the KCK metro area.

“Senate District Number 9, for example, now is split up among four different counties,” Corson said. “So we could have a situation where, of the ten senators from Johnson county, four of them potentially could live outside the county.”