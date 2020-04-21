Social media great way to increase communication, experts say

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – As more people are staying inside, the desire to grab one’s phone and start scrolling through their favorite social media may be tempting. But is this actually good for us?

It can be, according to Dr. Joycelyn Parish, a psychologist in Topeka.

“Even though it’s going to be difficult to be face-to-face, we still can use technology to be face-to-face without being physically face-to-face. It may not be our first choice, but right now it’s kind of the only choice,” Parish said.

Any form of social media that helps fulfill one or multiple of our basic needs is beneficial, Parish said. Those needs are:

Love and Belonging – Strong, positive relationships with others

Power – Competence and confidence in our abilities to make things happen

Freedom – Free agency, the right to choose

Fun – Based on the good feelings we experience when we engage in activities that satisfy one or more of our needs

Security – Food, shelter, safety, health, financial, etc.

However, social media or parts of it that puts someone in their “All-I-Know World” should be avoided, Parish said. This can include:

Misinformation

Dis-information

Assumptions

Bias

Errors

Missing Information

Misinterpretations

Misunderstandings

Questions

Answers

As long as one avoids any of these aspects, social media can help them feel connected to their loved ones, Parish said.

Video chatting is a great way to do this, Parish said, in whatever format that may be.