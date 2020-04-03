State creates website to help unemployed Kansans find jobs, employers find workers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Commerce released a new website on Wednesday where essential employers can post job listings.

This website, which can be found at kansasworks.com/coronavirus, currently has listings from 30 different employers, according to Mike Beene, director of workforce development for the Kansas Department of Commerce.

“During this crisis we have a lot of essential employers out there that are doing great work for our Kansas economy, and in order for them to succeed they need people to help with that,” Beene said.

Many of the jobs currently listed are for health care, grocery and department store, logistics and delivery positions, Beene said.

These jobs have a wide range of experience needed, from none at all to a college degree, Beene said.

If someone is interested in applying, there are links to an electronic application, or a number to call if there is not one.

An electronic form is available to employers interested in posting job listings.