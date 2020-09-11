Audio: State Finance Council to decide on emergency COVID-19 declaration

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP/KSNT) — A mostly Republican state council is scheduled to vote on whether to extend an emergency COVID-19 declaration that is set to expire on Tuesday.

The declaration was ordered earlier by Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly to allow the state to provide services in response to the pandemic.

On Friday, Kelly signed Executive Order 20-64 on Friday, which will re-issue and extend several previous orders set to expire next week. The State Finance Council will vote on the extension Friday.

Kelly warned on Thursday that Kansans will not be able to access services they need to ensure their health and safety if the extension is not granted.

Under a compromise with the Legislature reached in June, the council must approve extensions of orders imposed by the governor.

“The disaster declaration, along with these Executive Orders, are critical to ensuring Kansas has the tools and support it needs to continue responding to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Governor Kelly said. “I urge members of the State Finance Council to extend the declaration, approve these orders, and ensure we can keep Kansans health, fed, and in their homes.”

The meeting begins at 10 a.m. You can listen to it by clicking here.

Under E.O. #20-64, the following orders will be extended until rescinded, until January 26, 2021, or until the statewide State of Disaster Emergency expires, whichever is earlier:

20-37 – Allowing certain deferred tax deadlines and payments during state of disaster emergency

20-39 – Extending professional and occupational licenses during state of disaster emergency

20-40 – Temporarily allowing notaries and witnesses to act via audio-video communication technology during state of disaster emergency

20-43 – Temporary relief from certain restrictions concerning shared work programs during state of disaster emergency

20-50 – Temporary relief from certain unemployment insurance requirements during state of disaster emergency

20-55 – Amended provisions related to drivers’ license and vehicle registration and regulation during state of disaster emergency

20-56 – Amended Licensure, Certification, and Registration for persons and Licensure of “Adult Care Homes” during state of disaster emergency

20-61 – Temporarily prohibiting certain foreclosures and evictions