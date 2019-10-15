State leaders work to protect Kansans’ information

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Governor’s Cybersecurity Summit for Executives brought together state leaders on Tuesday to learn new cybersecurity tools.

The summit included officials from cabinet agencies, smaller agencies, as well as state secretaries.

“The (summit) invitation was extended really to… that executive leadership team talking to leaders about how a leader begins to think about this, how you incorporate it into your mission, your priorities,” said Secretary of Administration Deangela Burns-Wallace. “Being intentional in the conversations around cybersecurity and that it’s a partnership and that all of that conversation doesn’t lean just on our I-team and our security folks, but that the leadership is the key and critical piece of it.”

The attendees learned ways to teach state employees how they can be the first line of defense when it comes to protecting the personal information of Kansans.

Burns-Wallace said this is done on multiple levels, by combining the learning techniques that are already in place with these new tools.

The leaders heard from multiple speakers, including Laura Kelly, who spoke about ways to incorporate cybersecurity into the experiences of Kansas residents with these different departments.