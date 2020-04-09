State makes it easier to reset password when filing for unemployment

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – With over 70,000 unemployed Kansans, the Kansas Department of Labor is experiencing around 520,000 calls a day and their website has had so much traffic that it has had recent issues.

Now, a new problem Kansans have been experiencing is the ability to reset their passwords, according to Labor Deputy Secretary Brett Flachsbarth. This has caused them to be unable to file unemployment claims.

The department has now made changing passwords, pins and usernames accessible online.

“We know there are certain instances where because of your claims history and where your data resides within our system, you’re still going to have some struggles,” Flachsbarth said in a Facebook Live on Thursday. “But the testing, some anecdotal feedback, as well as some of our call numbers on this issue seem to be showing us that more and more of you are being able to reset your password.”

This online feature is unavailable during the site’s maintenance period, which is Monday through Saturday from 10:15 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Kansans who have previously reached out to the state regarding changing this information and have not heard back should try resetting it online to see if it works, Flachsbarth said.

Kansans wanting to reset their password, pin or username can also call the unemployment call center, which is currently staffed by 85 state employees, Flachsbarth said.