TOPEKA (KSNT) – The state is offering free gum, patches and lozenges to people trying to quit smoking.

Adults trying to quit smoking, vaping or chewing tobacco must enroll in the state’s phone coaching program in order to receive an 8 week supply of nicotine replacement therapy, according to a state news release. To enroll, call 1-800-QUIT-NOW, and the supplies will be mailed to your home. The deadline is April 30.

“We want all tobacco users to know that although quitting is hard, they can do it,” said Matthew Schrock, cessation coordinator. “Individuals who smoke often try to quit several times before succeeding, but proven treatments and services are available that can improve your chances to quit for good. We encourage all Kansans to try to quit, and if they want free help, take advantage of this opportunity.”

The state’s quit line is available around the clock.