State parks ready for busy Labor Day weekend despite heavy rains

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Perry State Park is hopefully preparing for a busy Labor Day weekend despite their drop in visitors this year.

However, the lake officials are having to accommodate for the threat of high waters due to recent rainfall.

“This year, it’s been extremely hard,” said Perry State Park Manager Michelle Campbell.

With all the rain this year, the park has lost money-making opportunities, according to Campbell.

“We’ve taken a big hit revenue-wise. We were hoping to make up a little bit, tiny little percentage of it this weekend,” Campbell said. “We do have most of our campgrounds that are available are full, which is nice.”

Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism officials are hoping this weekend will help boost the industry.

“People are getting out. It may help us recoup some of the lost revenue that we lost during the spring and summer,” said Ron Kaufman, director of information services at KDWPT. “This will be a great time for people to get out and enjoy the outdoors.”

The summer months normally attract some of the highest numbers of people at lakes.

“But this year with all the rain in the spring and summer, this is going to be a great holiday for us,” Kaufman said.

Lake Perry is rising after heavy rain Thursday, but Campbell said they are still expecting a lot of people this weekend.

“We’ve got the grass all mowed up, we’ve got fire rings cleaned out, everything for people to have this holiday weekend,” Campbell said. “We try and take really good care of the state park, but the holidays, we work extra hard to get everything ready for the campers to come.”

The park has had to close one campground because of rising waters, but those campers were moved to higher ground.

Campbell says she hopes after Labor Day, water will decline, but knows threats from the water will remain for many more months.

Officials urge caution if you are out on the lake because there are still things underwater that aren’t usually there.